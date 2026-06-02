Yorkshire Building Society and Leeds Building Society have emerged as potential bidders for the UK-based digital bank Atom Bank, as the sale process gets under way.

The owners are seeking a valuation of more than GBP 600 million for the challenger bank, which counts approximately 250.000 customers. However, industry executives have indicated that final bids could fall below that figure.

The targeted valuation represents a substantial step up from Atom's most recent fundraising round. According to PitchBook data, the bank was valued at GBP 350 million when it raised funds in 2025, itself a decline from a 2022 fundraising that placed its valuation at GBP 459 million. Atom had previously considered an initial public offering before its owners opted to pursue a sale instead.

According to Financial Times, the potential bids from Yorkshire and Leeds Building Societies reflect a broader trend of consolidation among the UK's mutual financial institutions. Building societies have grown increasingly acquisitive in recent years as they seek to expand scale and broaden their service offerings to compete with the country's largest banks..

Atom's position in the challenger bank landscape

Founded in 2014, Atom Bank built its model around digital-only retail banking, focusing on savings products and mortgages. Despite its early-mover position in the UK digital banking space, it has grown at a more measured pace compared with fintech peers.

Acquisition by a building society would give Atom access to an established member base and distribution infrastructure, while potentially providing the acquirer with a digital banking platform to modernise its own offering.

Mutual ownership structures do introduce governance considerations. Nationwide's acquisition of Virgin Money drew criticism from some members after it was not subjected to a binding member vote. A prominent Nationwide member has publicly challenged the process and is seeking a board seat on a platform of improved transparency, though Nationwide has indicated it will not be recommending that candidacy at its annual general meeting scheduled for July 2026.