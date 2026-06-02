Anthropic files confidential IPO registration with SEC

Anthropic has confidentially submitted a draft S-1 registration statement to the SEC for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

US-based Anthropic has filed a confidential draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. According to the official press release, the filing gives the company the option to proceed with a public listing once the SEC completes its review, though the timing will depend on market conditions. The number of shares to be offered and the offering price have not yet been determined.

The IPO filing follows Anthropic's closure of a USD 65 billion Series H funding round at a post-money valuation of USD 965 billion, which at the time was described as potentially its final private raise before a public listing. That round was co-led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, Sequoia Capital, Capital Group, Coatue, and D1 Capital Partners, with institutional participants including Blackstone, Fidelity Management & Research, and Baillie Gifford, and strategic infrastructure partners Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron.

The funding announcement coincided with the release of Claude Opus 4.8, a new model positioned for agentic tasks and advanced coding, with a stated emphasis on honesty and self-correction. Separately, Anthropic is reportedly considering a broader rollout of models comparable to Mythos, its cybersecurity-focused model that has so far been released in limited form due to safety considerations.

Commercial context and competitive positioning

The IPO filing places Anthropic in a competitive field of large-scale AI companies approaching public markets. OpenAI completed a USD 122 billion funding round in March 2026 at a post-money valuation of USD 852 billion, while SpaceX, which merged with xAI earlier in 2026, is targeting a valuation of USD 2 trillion in its pending IPO.

The scale of recent fundraising across AI companies reflects sustained institutional appetite for large-language-model infrastructure and application platforms, particularly as enterprise demand for AI-assisted development tooling continues to grow.