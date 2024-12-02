OpenAI has closed a funding round totalling USD 122 billion, focused on accelerating development and building an AI superapp.

The round was co-led by SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), with strategic anchor participation from Amazon and NVIDIA, alongside continued investment from Microsoft. Additional participants include D. E. Shaw Ventures, MGX, TPG, and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates. A wide range of global institutional investors also joined the round, among them BlackRock-affiliated funds, Blackstone, Sequoia Capital, Temasek, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Coatue, Thrive Capital, and Insight Partners, among others.

For the first time, OpenAI extended participation to individual investors via bank channels, raising more than USD 3 billion from this segment. Separately, OpenAI announced that its shares will be included in several exchange-traded funds managed by ARK Invest, widening retail exposure to the company's equity. The company also expanded its revolving credit facility to approximately USD 4.7 billion, supported by a syndicate that includes JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and several other global lenders. The facility remains undrawn.

Building towards a unified AI superapp

OpenAI's infrastructure strategy now spans cloud partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, CoreWeave, and Google Cloud, silicon arrangements with NVIDIA, AMD, AWS Trainium, Cerebras, a proprietary chip developed in partnership with Broadcom, and data centre collaboration with Oracle, SBE, and SoftBank.

The company's operational model follows a sequential logic: expanded compute capacity supports the development of more capable models, which in turn power more capable products, driving adoption, revenue, and cashflow. The resulting capital is then reinvested to deliver AI capabilities more efficiently across consumer, enterprise, and developer segments.

A single surface for agentic AI

According to the official press release, OpenAI is developing a unified AI superapp designed to consolidate its existing tools into a single agent-first experience. The rationale is that as model capability advances, usability becomes the primary constraint. Rather than offering disconnected tools, the superapp aims to provide a system capable of understanding user intent, executing actions, and operating across applications, data, and workflows.

The move is framed as both a product decision and a distribution strategy. A unified surface is intended to accelerate product iteration, improve deployment coherence, and capture value generated by agentic workflows. The company also anticipates that consumer familiarity with its products will serve as a pathway to enterprise adoption.

The underlying architecture described is one of vertical integration: infrastructure enabling intelligence, intelligence powering agents, and agents delivered through a consolidated product layer at scale. In July 2025, OpenAI was planning to direct a part of online product sales made through ChatGPT by including a payment checkout system in the chatbot. The individuals acquainted with the details mentioned that OpenAI was set to implement a commission on merchants that fulfil orders through the payment system.