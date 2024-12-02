

AI research and deployment company OpenAI has reportedly been working on integrating a payment checkout system into ChatGPT.

According to sources familiar with the matter cited by the Financial Times , OpenAI is currently planning to direct a part of online product sales made through ChatGPT by including a payment checkout system in the chatbot. The individuals acquainted with the details mentioned that OpenAI is set to implement a commission on merchants that fulfil orders through the payment system. Through this move, OpenAI would be able to benefit from an additional source of revenue, capitalising on the heavy user traffic on ChatGPT, besides its traditional subscription model. Currently, the company displays suggested products on the chatbots through links that redirect users to the websites of online retailers.

At the time of writing, the checkout system was reportedly still in development; however, OpenAI and its partners, such as ecommerce platform Shopify, have been presenting some early versions of the feature to brands and were in discussion regarding financial terms. When asked to comment on the matter, both OpenAI and Shopify did not respond to requests. The report also states that the two companies have partnered earlier in 2025, following the AI startup’s launch of an improved shopping capability to better display products and reviews.

OpenAI’s expansion

A few months before this announcement, OpenAI and Microsoft renegotiated their collaboration as the former aimed to introduce a future IPO and safeguard its access to advanced AI models. At that time, the deal with Microsoft, which was the company’s largest backer, was set to support OpenAI’s restructuring plans while also influencing the future of the company. Microsoft and OpenAI did not provide further details, declining requests for comment regarding the report.

Before this, more specifically in April 2025 , OpenAI obtained USD 40 billion in a funding round, looking to leverage the capital to conduct AI research, release new tools, and grow its computing infrastructure, including its data centres. The investment placed OpenAI’s valuation at approximately USD 300 billion. Led by Softbank, the funding round was set to enable OpenAI to further accelerate its development in the industry while also allowing it to further advance its design of AI systems that drive scientific discovery, support personalised education, and improve human creativity.