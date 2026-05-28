Airwallex has launched Airwallex Billing, a modular billing platform supporting invoicing, subscriptions, and usage-based pricing across 160+ payment methods.

The product targets businesses whose revenue models have grown beyond the capacity of existing financial infrastructure, including SaaS companies layering usage-based pricing on top of subscriptions, AI companies metering by token consumption, and professional services firms invoicing across multiple currencies. The launch reflects a broader shift in how technology-driven businesses structure and collect revenue, with pricing models increasingly tied to consumption, market, and customer segment.

What the platform covers

Airwallex Billing is structured around three core components. The invoicing module supports over 160 local and global payment methods, with like-for-like settlement in more than 20 currencies and automated reconciliation. The subscription management module enables recurring billing with configurable pricing and automated renewals, without requiring engineering resource. The usage-based billing module provides real-time metering infrastructure, allowing businesses to operate pay-as-you-go or hybrid pricing models without building proprietary systems.

In addition, the platform also incorporates global tax automation, handling VAT, GST, and sales tax calculations across jurisdictions, and includes multi-entity support, allowing finance teams to manage billing, product catalogues, and customer data across subsidiaries from a single account.

A2A payment methods are available for B2B transactions, with the company stating these can protect up to 3% in margin relative to card-based alternatives. B2C customers have access to more than 25 payment methods globally, including PayTo and PayNow.

Positioning and roadmap

The launch positions Airwallex as a direct competitor to standalone billing infrastructure providers, with the platform's integration into its existing payments and treasury stack cited as a differentiator for businesses seeking to reduce the number of financial systems they operate.

Airwallex has outlined a product roadmap that includes AI-assisted collections, configurable invoice design, a self-serve customer portal for subscription management, expanded credits and balances for usage-based pricing, and support for tax registration and filing. No specific timeline has been disclosed for these additions.

The platform is aimed at a range of business profiles, including AI-native companies scaling usage-based services, SaaS businesses expanding internationally, and marketplaces managing multi-vendor payouts. Its modular design is intended to allow businesses to adopt individual components and expand usage as billing complexity increases.

Airwallex, which operates a payments and financial infrastructure platform used by businesses across multiple regions, has positioned Airwallex Billing as part of a broader effort to address what it describes as a gap in revenue operations (the systems and workflows through which revenue is collected and reconciled) as distinct from business model strategy alone.