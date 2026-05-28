Monzo has launched Monzo Mobile, an eSIM phone plan powered by Virgin Media O2 and 1GLOBAL, set to go live in summer 2026.

The product is built on an exclusive multi-year partnership with Virgin Media O2 for domestic network infrastructure and 1GLOBAL for international roaming, and will be accessible directly within the Monzo app.

The move represents a significant expansion of Monzo's product scope beyond financial services. With 14 million personal customers in the UK, the digital bank is positioning Monzo Mobile as a way to consolidate mobile and financial management in a single application, giving users visibility over mobile spending alongside their broader everyday transactions.

How the service is structured

Monzo Mobile will offer three plans, with the flexibility to upgrade or cancel at any time and no hidden fees. Customers will be able to monitor data usage, roaming activity, and mobile costs within the existing Monzo app interface via an eSIM, eliminating the need for a physical SIM card.

Virgin Media O2, which operates one of the UK's major mobile networks and functions as a host for multiple virtual network operators, will provide the underlying UK connectivity. The operator has disclosed a planned investment of GBP 700 million in network upgrades and expansion in 2026. 1GLOBAL, which holds network service agreements with over 600 networks globally, will handle international roaming across more than 200 destinations.

Strategic context

According to the official press release, the decision to enter the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) space reflects a broader pattern among digital banks seeking to deepen customer relationships by extending their platform into adjacent services. Through the process of embedding a mobile plan within the banking app, Monzo is effectively adding a recurring monthly expense category to its product suite, one that it can both surface and manage for users.

For Virgin Media O2, the partnership adds a prominent fintech brand to its MVNO hosting portfolio, reinforcing its position as infrastructure for third-party mobile services. For 1GLOBAL, the deal illustrates growing demand from digital-first businesses for embedded global connectivity solutions that can be integrated directly into consumer-facing platforms.

The launch comes as embedded finance continues to evolve beyond payments and lending, with connectivity emerging as a potential extension layer for super-app ambitions among European neobanks. Monzo has not disclosed pricing for the three available plans ahead of the summer 2026 launch.