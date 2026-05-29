TMF Group, a provider of asset manager lifecycle support services, has announced the expansion of its existing partnership with Ireland-based Fenergo, a SaaS-based client lifecycle management (CLM) provider. The renewed agreement extends the scope of their collaboration to include a digitalised investor onboarding portal, automated compliance workflows, biometric identity verification, and integrated e-signature capabilities.

The expansion deepens a relationship that already spans a significant operational footprint. Under the prior deployment, Fenergo's full CLM suite had been implemented across 2,000 users in 125 TMF Group offices across 87 jurisdictions, covering know your customer (KYC) onboarding, ongoing lifecycle management, and regulatory reporting.

Platform capabilities and compliance integration

Three components form the core of the expanded offering. The first is an investor-facing portal through which investors can submit documentation, track their onboarding status in real time, and respond to queries. Asset managers, in parallel, gain access to a live pipeline dashboard covering investors and funds across the organisation. Automated biometric identity verification is triggered upon first access to the portal, reducing the need for manual identity checks at the outset of the onboarding process.

The second component is a digital subscription capability that allows investors to complete and e-sign subscription documents within a single session. Upon completion, the process automatically triggers anti-money laundering (AML) and KYC workflows, consolidating what has traditionally operated as a fragmented, multi-step process into one continuous digital journey.

The third element is the integration of compliance workflows directly into the onboarding sequence itself, rather than as a separate downstream step. For an organisation operating across 87 jurisdictions, maintaining consistent regulatory standards across markets is a material operational challenge. Embedding AML and KYC checks at the point of onboarding addresses this by reducing the risk of process gaps between investor intake and compliance review.

The asset management industry has faced sustained pressure to modernise fund administration and investor servicing processes, with regulatory requirements around AML, KYC, and anti-financial crime controls tightening across major markets, including the EU and the UK. CLM platforms have consequently seen broader adoption among fund administrators and asset managers seeking to replace manual or paper-based processes with auditable, automated systems. No financial terms or client volume targets have been disclosed in connection with the expanded agreement.