NewsFintech

LemFi reportedly set to secure EUR 30 mln extension to Series B round

IM

Iulia Musat

14 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
Series Bfundingimmigrant fintechcross-border paymentscredit accessremittances
Countries:
CanadaWorld

News on Fintech

LemFi reportedly set to secure EUR 30 mln extension to Series B round

14 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

bunq files for banking licence in Mexico

14 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Embat raises EUR 30 mln Series B to expand treasury platform

13 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Xero and Anthropic launch live Claude integration for small businesses

13 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

BBVA joins OpenAI Deployment Company as founding partner

13 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Expert views on Fintech

The Quantum Column: Quantum computing in banking

11 May 2026 / 8 min read / Fintech

The SAASpocalypse and payments: who survives when the per-seat model dies?

07 May 2026 / 8 min read / Fintech

Digital payment networks in 2026: bubble, or business infrastructure?

24 Apr 2026 / 8 min read / Fintech

From uncertainty to infrastructure: highlights from FIBE 2026

23 Apr 2026 / 10 min read / Fintech

Money, peace, and the architecture of trust: reflections from Money Motion 2026

18 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright