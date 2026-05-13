Spain-based BBVA has announced its participation as a founding partner in the OpenAI Deployment Company, a new entity launched by OpenAI alongside 18 investment firms, consultancies, and systems integrators. The OpenAI Deployment Company has secured a total investment of more than USD 4 billion and is designed to facilitate the deployment of AI across large enterprise organisations.

The new company is majority-owned and controlled by OpenAI, with investor backing from TPG, Advent, Bain Capital, and Brookfield. Its operating model involves embedding engineers within client organisations to build AI systems directly into existing workflows, tools, controls, and business processes, to achieve sustained operational transformation at scale.

BBVA's existing OpenAI relationship

BBVA's participation builds on a strategic partnership with OpenAI signed at the end of 2025, under which the bank has been operating as a flagship client. The two organisations have been working jointly on product development and on deploying AI solutions across the bank's operations, including the development of a global architecture designed to support agent-based workflows.

BBVA's head of data, Antonio Bravo, said the bank had experienced firsthand the demands involved in turning AI potential into lasting enterprise transformation. Bravo mentioned that, by becoming a shareholder and partner of the OpenAI Deployment Company, the organisation is taking the next step in bringing those capabilities to its enterprise clients, supporting their AI transformation processes across all the markets where it operates.

Purpose and market context

The OpenAI Deployment Company was created to address a gap facing large organisations that already have access to capable AI technologies but lack the expert partners and qualified talent required to deploy them across complex enterprise processes. The vehicle is structured to extend the co-creation and implementation model developed through OpenAI's direct client relationships to a broader range of companies and industries.

For BBVA, the founding partner role represents both a deepening of its own AI transformation agenda and a strategic positioning within the emerging market for enterprise AI deployment services. The bank operates across multiple markets and has been publicly articulating a structured approach to AI adoption, including an internal strategy referred to as the Eight, which frames AI as a tool for transforming the financial experience across its business lines.

The formation of a dedicated deployment company by OpenAI reflects a broader recognition that model capability alone is insufficient to drive enterprise transformation. Organisations seeking to embed AI into mission-critical processes require implementation support, change management expertise, and sustained technical engagement, areas that the OpenAI Deployment Company is explicitly designed to address. BBVA's involvement as both an investor and a reference client positions it at the intersection of financial services and enterprise AI infrastructure at a moment when both sectors are converging rapidly.