BBVA expands OpenAI partnership

BBVA and OpenAI have agreed to extend their partnership through a multi-year programme focused on the wider use of generative artificial intelligence.

The initiative is based on expanding BBVA’s use of ChatGPT Enterprise to its entire workforce of around 120,000 employees across 25 countries, up from its current deployment levels. The agreement follows an earlier phase of collaboration that began in May 2024, when BBVA introduced a limited number of ChatGPT accounts for internal use.

That initial rollout was later expanded to 11,000 employees after the bank reported time savings on routine tasks and high levels of daily engagement. Under the new arrangement, OpenAI’s tools will be made available across all business units, supported by security, privacy and compliance controls designed for regulated financial environments.

Internal operations and customer-facing use cases

BBVA plans to apply generative AI across a range of internal functions, including software development, employee support, and risk analysis. The bank is also working with OpenAI on training programmes and a structured adoption framework to ensure consistent use of the technology across departments.

On the customer side, BBVA has already introduced a virtual assistant named Blue, which is powered by OpenAI models and allows customers to carry out basic banking tasks and queries using natural language. The bank is now assessing further ways to integrate its products and services with AI-driven interfaces, including potential interaction channels directly within ChatGPT.

Representatives from BBVA said the expanded collaboration is intended to embed artificial intelligence more deeply into day-to-day banking activities, building on earlier digital transformation efforts. Officials from OpenAI noted that the project reflects how large financial institutions are moving from pilot programmes to a more general deployment of generative AI within core operations.

As part of the agreement, BBVA will work more closely with OpenAI’s product and research teams to support its longer-term objective of becoming a more AI-enabled organisation, while maintaining governance standards expected of a global bank.