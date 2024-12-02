British Caribbean Bank implements Finastra Essence core system

British Caribbean Bank has deployed Finastra Essence as its core banking platform, marking a technology upgrade for the Turks and Caicos-based financial institution.

The implementation places Finastra and British Caribbean Bank at the centre of a new trend in which smaller banks adopt modern core systems previously associated with larger institutions. The platform is intended to support British Caribbean Bank’s day-to-day operations while enabling faster product development and operational adjustments.

According to Finastra, Essence is designed to provide a wide range of core banking functions within a single system, reducing reliance on custom development and manual processes. For British Caribbean Bank, the deployment is expected to support operational efficiency while allowing existing staff to manage new services without significant increases in headcount.

Representatives from British Caribbean Bank said the new system has changed how the institution manages its core banking activities. They indicated that automation and pre-configured functionality allow the bank to respond more quickly to changes in market conditions and customer requirements, challenging the assumption that smaller institutions are limited by scale.

Core banking upgrade targets operations and compliance

Finastra Essence includes automated workflows intended to simplify routine tasks and reduce training requirements for bank employees. The platform also incorporates tools designed to support regulatory compliance, enabling banks to adapt more easily to changes in supervisory and reporting expectations. Finastra officials noted that these features are aimed at reducing operational complexity and allowing banks to reallocate resources towards customer-facing and strategic initiatives.

From Finastra’s perspective, the deployment reflects its strategy of making enterprise-level banking technology accessible to a range of financial institutions. Company officials described Essence as a flexible core system that can evolve alongside regulatory developments and new digital banking models, regardless of an institution’s size.

Finastra provides banking software across lending, payments, universal banking, and capital markets, serving financial institutions in more than 130 countries.