Wealthfront prices IPO at USD 14, raising USD 486m in US listing

Wealthfront has priced its initial public offering at the top end of its marketed range, raising USD 486 million and securing a valuation of about USD 2 billion.

The automated wealth management firm sold roughly 34.6 million shares at USD 14 each, according to details released alongside the listing. The offering adds to a steady flow of fintech listings in the United States during 2025, a year that has seen public market activity continue despite earlier concerns around trade policy and a prolonged federal government shutdown. Wealthfront’s shares are scheduled to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “WLTH”, with Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup acting as lead underwriters.

Positioning within a busy year for fintech listings

Wealthfront’s debut places it among several high-profile financial technology companies that have opted to go public this year. Digital bank Chime Financial and payments group Klarna both completed IPOs earlier in 2025, contributing to what analysts have described as a comparatively robust period for the sector. Beyond fintech, companies operating in areas such as artificial intelligence infrastructure and design software have also moved ahead with listings in New York, signalling continued investor appetite for growth-focused technology firms.

Founded in 2008, Wealthfront provides automated financial services to retail clients, including cash management products, exchange-traded funds and bond investing, trading capabilities and access to consumer lending. Representatives from Wealthfront have previously described the firm’s approach as centred on automation to reduce costs and streamline portfolio management, with more recent updates incorporating artificial intelligence features into financial planning tools.

The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and has positioned itself as part of a wider shift towards digital-first wealth management models.