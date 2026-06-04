Daloopa has raised USD 47 million in Series C funding led by Brighton Park Capital to scale its structured financial data platform for AI-driven investment workflows.

US-based Daloopa, a provider of structured financial data infrastructure, has raised USD 47 million in a Series C funding round led by Brighton Park Capital, with participation from Squarepoint Capital, Touring Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners. Proceeds will fund platform growth and team expansion across engineering, product, and go-to-market functions.

Daloopa's platform was developed in order to deliver structured, source-linked financial data for use in investment workflows including valuation, earnings analysis, portfolio modelling, and AI-assisted research. The company states it delivers up to ten times more data points per company than other providers, with each data point linked to its original source for auditability.

Data infrastructure as the AI bottleneck

The funding reflects a broader shift in how investment firms are deploying AI: moving from experimentation into production workflows where data accuracy and traceability are non-negotiable. AI tools relying on web-sourced inputs inherit inconsistencies in metric definitions, fiscal calendar alignment, and source attribution that make outputs unreliable for high-stakes financial decisions. Daloopa positions structured, auditable data as the foundation required to make AI-generated financial analysis trustworthy at scale.

A benchmark study published by the company found that AI agent accuracy improved by up to 71 percentage points when grounded in structured, auditable financial data compared to web-based retrieval.

Ecosystem integrations and partner API

Daloopa has expanded access to its data through MCP connectors with OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, Perplexity, and Rogo, bringing structured financial data into tools analysts already use. The platform also supports programmatic access via API and cloud-native delivery through Snowflake, Databricks, and AWS S3.