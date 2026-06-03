OpenPayd has agreed a business combination with Titan Acquisition Corp to list on Nasdaq under ticker OP, with up to USD 276 million in expected gross proceeds.

OpenPayd has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Titan Acquisition Corp to become a publicly listed company on Nasdaq.

UK-based OpenPayd has announced a definitive business combination agreement with Titan Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: TACHU), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon completion, OpenPayd will list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'OP', with the transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to shareholder approval. OpenPayd is expected to receive up to USD 276 million in gross proceeds from Titan's trust account, assuming no redemptions.

As of March 2026, OpenPayd generated more than USD 85 million in annualised recurring revenue and processed more than USD 240 billion in annualised transaction volume, serving more than 1,100 customers across 180 countries, including eToro and Kraken.

Platform and strategic context

OpenPayd's platform enables businesses to move money across fiat rails, blockchain networks, and stablecoins through a single API, with a regulatory footprint spanning the US, the UK, the EEA, Canada, and South Africa. The proceeds are intended to fund technology investment, regulatory expansion, and scaling of US operations, with the company also targeting the emerging market for agentic payments infrastructure.

Titan describes OpenPayd as what it believes to be the first publicly traded, pure-play global payments infrastructure platform at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets. A&O Shearman is acting as legal counsel to OpenPayd, with Winston & Strawn advising Titan.