Paymentology has launched Lume, a cloud-native issuer processing platform built to help banks and fintechs scale card programmes globally.

The platform is built around three priorities for modern issuers: global scale, deep localisation, and continuous innovation. Available across regional instances on every continent, Lume is intended to provide issuers with a foundation for international expansion.

In addition, its localisation capabilities cover connections to local payment rails, sovereign compliance requirements, and market-specific preferences. The broader product stack has been designed to support developments across crypto and stablecoin-linked payment experiences, agentic commerce, real-time payments, tokenisation, embedded finance, digital credit, and currency innovation.

Architecture and security

According to the official press release, Lume is built on a multi-cloud architecture spanning AWS and Google Cloud, adopting an API-first, service-oriented model. The platform incorporates a zero-trust security framework, moving away from VPN-heavy connectivity towards secure internet-first access and identity-based authentication.

Moreover, according to Paymentology, all future product development and platform enhancements will be built natively on Lume, with the stated aim of accelerating innovation cycles and extending capabilities across its product suite.

New capabilities

Alongside the platform launch, Paymentology introduced several product modules addressing specific operational challenges in modern issuing. Including in this list are Agentic Payments, which target the emerging use case of AI agents initiating purchases on behalf of consumers, providing a framework for secure and controlled payment fulfilment, as well as PayCredit, an all-in-one ledger covering BNPL, revolving credit, and instalment credit, designed to be deployed without requiring issuers to rebuild their existing stack.

In addition, Decision Engine offers real-time workflow and decision-tree management for scenario automation and personalised experiences, while Money Movement connects cards, accounts, and wallets to enable transfers across payment rails. Platform Portal gives programme teams visibility and operational control, while Automated Chargeback Management moves dispute handling into real time, reducing manual processing.

The company described the platform as a direct response to infrastructure limitations that continue to constrain issuers seeking to operate at global scale, noting that the gap between market evolution and the underlying technology supporting it remains significant. Furthermore, the press release highlighted that Lume was developed to address the historically separate treatment of global scale and localisation in issuer processing, with the goal of delivering a consistent developer experience across markets while enabling country- and scheme-specific configuration.

The launch positions Lume as Paymentology's primary platform going forward, with the company framing it as infrastructure designed to support issuers navigating expanding product complexity, new payment rails, and shifting customer expectations shaped by digital commerce.