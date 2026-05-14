bunq files for banking licence in Mexico

bunq has filed for a full banking licence in Mexico, marking its first move into the Latin American market.

The initiative represents the Netherlands-based neobank's first entry into Latin America.

The application targets what bunq describes as an underserved segment: residents in Mexico who live, work, or maintain financial ties across borders and who face limited access to mainstream local banking services. Should the licence be granted, bunq would be authorised to offer full-service banking products to Mexican residents, including multi-currency accounts and deposit protection under the Instituto para la Protección al Ahorro Bancario (IPAB), Mexico's deposit insurance framework.

Expansion trajectory

The Mexico filing follows a period of active geographic and regulatory expansion for bunq. The neobank, which operates across more than 30 European markets, has recently applied for a de novo banking licence in the US and received approval for a US broker-dealer licence. According to the official press release, upon approval, bunq was expected to launch its services starting in US metropolitan areas with large expat communities, including the places where its users live, work, and move the most. At the same time, by leveraging bunq’s suite of services, users could be able to quickly build credit scores (representing a common challenge for newly-arrived expats) through the process of accessing European financial records, in addition to having the option to open both US and European checking accounts if eligible.

The CNBV licence application positions Mexico as a strategic gateway, given its role as a commercial hub connecting North and South America and its large population with cross-border financial activity, including significant diaspora communities with ties to the US and Europe.

bunq's existing model centres on mobile-first banking, multi-currency functionality, and international usability, features that are aligned with the needs of frequent travellers and expatriates. The neobank has framed its Mexico entry around this same customer profile rather than the broader retail banking market.

No timeline has been disclosed for the CNBV review process or a potential licence decision. The application remains subject to regulatory approval.