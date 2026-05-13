Augustus, formerly known as Ivy, has obtained conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to establish Augustus Bank N.A. as a full-service US national bank.

The bank is designed around an AI-native and stablecoin core, with a focus on programmable clearing of major Western currencies for global financial institutions.

The approval arrives at a moment of broader regulatory movement in US banking. Since 2010, fewer than ten full-service national charters have been granted in the US, and the average American bank is over 100 years old. The passage of the GENIUS Act has opened a path for banks to interact with stablecoins, enabling a new category of institutions built around programmable money from inception rather than adapted from legacy infrastructure.

Technology and operating model

Augustus has built its core banking system from scratch around AI and programmable money. The company describes legacy bank cores as having been architected for stateless, short-lived, human-initiated requests, a model unsuited to the demands of machine-initiated workflows. Augustus's infrastructure is designed for durable, non-deterministic, agent-initiated transactions to enable near-autonomous operations at scale.

The existing correspondent banking model operates on systems that are closed approximately 115 days a year and typically take two days to settle. Augustus positions its platform as a direct response to that structural constraint, offering always-on clearing at the speed of compute.

Augustus's subsidiaries are already regulated in Europe and are processing euro clearing. Existing clients include digital asset exchange Kraken. Once Augustus Bank N.A. becomes fully licensed and operational, the platform will extend to US dollar clearing.

Geopolitical and competitive context

Augustus frames its mission in terms of Western currency infrastructure. The company notes that 90% of global trade is invoiced in euros or dollars, and argues that the friction introduced by legacy clearing puts that dominance at risk. It cites China's CIPS network, which now links 4,800 banks, and the anticipated 2026 launch of BRICS Pay as an alternative infrastructure designed to facilitate cross-border transactions outside SWIFT and the dollar system.

Valar Ventures, an investor in Augustus, described the bank as a break from a pattern in which fintechs innovated on front-end applications built on top of 20th-century infrastructure, while core banking and clearing remained in the hands of legacy incumbents.