Questrade Financial Group has deployed Temenos Core Banking SaaS to underpin the launch of Questbank, its newly regulated Canadian banking entity.

The deployment positions Questbank to offer deposit and mortgage products to both QFG's existing customer base and the broader Canadian public.

Cloud-native infrastructure for a regulated banking launch

The Temenos platform, delivered as a cloud-native SaaS solution, will provide Questbank with the scalability and processing architecture required to support a full banking product suite. According to QFG, the platform enabled rapid configuration of deposit and mortgage products in alignment with requirements set by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), Canada's federal banking regulator.

In addition, the underlying architecture is designed to support real-time processing capabilities over time, with the stated aim of enabling data-driven banking at scale. Questbank operates as a distinct regulated entity within the QFG group, which is otherwise known in Canada primarily as an investment and financial services provider.

Canadian market context

Canada's banking sector is tightly regulated and historically concentrated among a small number of large chartered banks. New entrants seeking to offer deposit-taking and lending services must obtain a banking licence and meet OSFI's prudential standards, a process that shapes both the technology choices and the go-live timelines of emerging digital banks.

For QFG, which has built a significant retail base through its investment and trading services, the move into banking represents an extension of its existing customer relationships into regulated deposit and credit products. Furthermore, the Temenos deployment was structured to support this transition within a regulatory framework that demands reliability and auditability.

Temenos, headquartered in Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, has been expanding its presence in North America. The Questbank go-live follows what the company describes as a growing delivery footprint across the region, with the SaaS model allowing financial institutions to adopt core banking infrastructure without managing the underlying technology stack.

David Furlong, Chief Operating Officer, Questbank, noted that access to real-time data, scalability, and speed of product development were central to the technology selection, alongside the need for regulatory confidence. Moreover, William Moroney, Chief Revenue Officer, Temenos, described North America as a key growth market, citing the Questbank deployment as a milestone in the company's regional expansion.