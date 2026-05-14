US-based Fazeshift has raised USD 17 million in a Series A funding round, bringing its total funding to USD 22 million. The round was led by F-Prime, with participation from Gradient, Google's early-stage AI fund, Y Combinator, Wayfinder, Pioneer Fund, and Ritual Capital. The company deploys autonomous AI agents to execute end-to-end accounts receivable workflows for enterprise finance teams.

Fazeshift will use the funding for product development, go-to-market acceleration, and broader adoption among organisations seeking to automate finance operations. The company has grown its revenue 12 times over the past year and currently serves dozens of enterprise customers, including eight unicorn companies. Clients include Sigma Computing, Snyk, Meter, and Clipboard Health.

Platform capabilities and operational results

Fazeshift's AI agents operate across ERP systems, CRMs, email, and payment platforms, handling invoice generation, payment reconciliation, customer communications, collections, and system updates. Rather than surfacing insights or triggering tasks for human action, the platform executes the workflows directly. Across its customer base, Fazeshift reports automating more than 90% of manual accounts receivable tasks. Operational results cited include automating over 9,000 customer communications in a single day and helping collect USD 7.4 million in cash within weeks of deployment.

Market context and investor rationale

Accounts receivable has historically been one of the most manual functions in enterprise finance, requiring large teams to manage invoicing, chase collections, match payments, and reconcile across disconnected systems. While other parts of the chief financial officer's technology stack have modernised, AR has remained dependent on rule-based software that still requires substantial manual intervention.

F-Prime partner Rocio Wu said the first wave of AR software relied on rigid, rule-based systems that fell short of true automation. Wu mentioned that with the rapid advancements in large language models and agent capabilities, Fazeshift is going after a massive, largely untapped opportunity with true automation based on its context and action layer that transforms financial workflows.

Longer-term vision

Fazeshift's stated ambition extends beyond accounts receivable. The company has outlined a longer-term vision to expand into a broader suite of CFO tools, building towards a model in which core operational finance work is executed by AI agents while human teams focus on oversight, strategic decision-making, and governance. The accounts receivable function is described as the first major area where this structural shift is taking place at scale, as AI systems move from assisting human workers to executing workflows independently.