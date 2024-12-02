Unzer has launched in-store POS solutions in Denmark in partnership with payment technology company Verifone.

Following this announcement, Unzer has expanded its payments offering in Denmark by launching in-store point-of-sale (POS) solutions through a partnership with Verifone, extending its existing digital payments presence in the market into physical retail.

In addition, the move into in-store payments marks the first time Unzer has offered a combined online and offline proposition to Danish merchants.

Connecting online and offline channels

According to the official press release, the partnership with the US-based Verifone brings together Unzer's payment processing and data integration capabilities with Verifone's hardware terminals and software. The combined offering is targeted at small and medium-sized merchants, giving them access to infrastructure comparable to that available to larger enterprises.

In the coming months, Unzer plans to further develop its unified commerce approach in Denmark by more closely integrating online and offline sales channels. The company also intends to introduce POS acquiring services under the Clearhaus brand, which would allow merchants to consolidate transactions from both channels into a single platform.

The strategic rationale centres on the convergence of online and offline retail. Merchant expectations around channel consistency have evolved, with smaller retailers increasingly seeking to operate across both environments through shared data and unified transaction management. Moreover, through the process of combining Clearhaus's established acquiring relationships with Verifone's terminal network, Unzer aims to address this demand without requiring merchants to manage separate provider relationships for each channel.

Denmark represents a logical expansion market given the depth of Unzer's existing footprint. The Quickpay and Clearhaus brands have an established presence among Danish ecommerce operators, which provides a base of merchants who could transition to or add in-store services. In addition, no specific targets for merchant uptake or timeline milestones have been disclosed beyond the indication that POS acquiring under the Clearhaus brand is planned for the near term.

The expansion reflects a broader trend in European payments, where processors and acquirers are extending their platforms to span the full transaction environment rather than specialising exclusively in online or in-person payment acceptance.