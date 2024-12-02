G7, one of Europe's largest taxi providers, has announced the acceptance of JCB Cards across its entire fleet in Paris, enabling JCB cardmembers to pay directly via in-car payment terminals.

The collaboration forms part of G7's broader strategy to expand payment options for international visitors and respond to growth in Asian tourism in the French capital.

JCB is an international card scheme with 175 million cardmembers across 18 countries and territories, with its primary base in Asia. The acceptance of JCB Cards in G7 taxis is also part of JCB's strategy to expand card acceptance across Europe, particularly in the tourism and mobility sectors.

Tourism recovery and strategic context

The partnership comes against a backdrop of significant recovery in Asian visitor numbers to Paris. According to figures published by the Paris Tourist Office covering the summer of 2025, Chinese, Japanese, and Indian visitors to the city increased by more than 40%, 34%, and 14%, respectively, compared to the summer of 2023. For international travellers using JCB Cards as their primary payment method, the absence of acceptance at point-of-mobility has historically represented a practical friction point.

Beyond payment acceptance, G7 taxis offer operational advantages relevant to international tourists, including authorisation to operate in restricted-traffic areas such as Rue de Rivoli and around the Louvre Museum, and access to lanes reserved for taxis and buses.

Commenting on the news, Yann Ricordel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of G7, said the integration of JCB Card payments aligns with the company's commitment to making the customer experience more accessible for an increasingly diverse international clientele. Expanding on this, Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director of JCB Europe, said the partnership scales convenience and peace of mind for cardmembers travelling in Paris and underscores JCB's focus on expanding acceptance across the region.

Last year, in an interview with us, Ray Shinzawa talked more about Asian travellers in Europe and what changed in travel volume, demographics, and payment preferences. Part of The Paypers' Travel Series, the editorial piece can be read here.