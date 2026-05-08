Deel Local Payroll has introduced embedded payroll payments for businesses operating in the UK, enabling payroll teams to calculate and disburse employee salaries within a single workflow. The feature is powered by Crezco, a UK-based payments platform regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which provides the underlying infrastructure for secure bank-to-bank transfers and real-time payment status updates inside Deel Local Payroll's platform.

The release addresses a common friction point in payroll operations: the disconnect between payroll calculation systems and banking portals. Under the previous model, payroll managers would typically calculate pay in one platform, export a payment file, log into a separate banking system, and manually upload payment instructions, a process that introduces delays and multiple points of potential error. The embedded approach consolidates these steps, keeping the full pay cycle within a single environment, from calculation through to confirmed payment.

Operational security and risk reduction

Beyond workflow consolidation, the feature carries implications for operational security. The handling of exported bank payment files (downloading, editing, and re-uploading) carries inherent risks: manual data entry errors, incorrect beneficiary details, and version control failures. By removing file-based payment handling from the process, the integration eliminates this category of payroll risk.

The product director of Deel Local Payroll noted that the release gives customers a faster, more secure route to paying employees directly from the platform, removing manual steps and reducing the chance of error.

The embedded payment capability supports bulk salary payments across a workforce, secure bank authentication via Open Banking, flexible payment scheduling, and real-time status tracking within the platform. Crezco's infrastructure supports a maximum of 500 transactions per payment batch; customers with larger payrolls retain access to existing bank file export functionality as an alternative payment method.

From Crezco's perspective, its CEO stated that payroll payments should function as a direct component of the payroll process itself, with the integration helping UK businesses complete the entire payroll cycle in one place and strengthening control over salary disbursements.

The feature is currently available exclusively to Deel Local Payroll customers in the UK and is not accessible to customers in Ireland.