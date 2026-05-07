ClearBank and Fiat Republic have partnered to launch SEPA Indirect access, with Fiat Republic becoming the first live client on the product.

This structure allows Fiat Republic to maintain its own brand and customer-facing experience while routing euro payments through ClearBank's clearing infrastructure. ClearBank handles scheme access and settlement on the back end, removing the need for Fiat Republic to become a direct participant in SEPA.

Expanding euro payment access in Europe

The SEPA Indirect product is designed for financial institutions seeking access to European payment schemes without the operational and regulatory burden of direct scheme membership. Through the process of sitting between the client and the scheme, ClearBank absorbs the complexity of compliance and technical integration, while passing through the key benefits: faster settlement, redundancy, and cross-border payment reliability.

For Fiat Republic, a platform operating at the intersection of fiat and crypto banking, the integration adds a parallel payment rail alongside existing infrastructure. The company has described the arrangement as supporting operational autonomy and resilience for its clients, who require stable, independent euro payment access.

The go-live represents the first of a series of product launches ClearBank intends to roll out across Europe in 2026 as part of its broader regional expansion. The firm's European operations, based in the Netherlands, are positioned to support additional institutions seeking indirect access to SEPA under a similar model.

The implementation involved regulatory alignment, technical integration, and operational readiness work carried out jointly by both organisations. In addition, both parties have indicated plans to expand payment capabilities further as client requirements develop.

The SEPA Indirect model mirrors the structure of ClearBank's existing UK-facing products, which similarly offer embedded banking and clearing access to financial services firms without requiring them to hold direct scheme membership. The approach reflects a broader trend in payments infrastructure, where specialist clearing providers offer intermediated access to regulated schemes, lowering barriers to entry for fintechs, neobanks, and digital asset platforms seeking compliant payment connectivity.