Visa has launched Visa Agentic Ready, a global programme designed to prepare the payments ecosystem for agent-initiated transactions, beginning in Europe.

The programme is rolling out first in Europe, including the UK, as part of a phased global expansion. The launch extends Visa Intelligent Commerce, the company's existing framework for enabling AI-driven payment experiences across its network.

In its initial phase, Visa Agentic Ready focuses on issuer readiness. Participating issuers will gain access to a structured testing pathway designed to validate how agent-initiated transactions operate in controlled, production-grade environments. The process involves close coordination with Visa and selected merchants to assess how such transactions can function securely at scale.

The programme draws on Visa's existing infrastructure, specifically its trust layer, which combines tokenisation, identity verification, risk management, and transaction controls. The aim is to extend these protections into AI-driven payment flows, ensuring that agent-initiated payments remain tied to individual consumers through biometric authentication and tokenised credentials, with consent mechanisms retained at key points in the transaction.

Europe was selected as the first market owing to the region's adoption of tokenisation, passkeys, and advanced authentication frameworks, capabilities the company describes as well established across its broader global network.

Ecosystem coordination and enrolled partners

According to the official press release, a broad group of issuing institutions has already enrolled in the programme. These include Alpha Bank, Banca Transilvania, Bank Leumi, Bank of Cyprus, Bank of Valletta, Barclays, CAL, Commerzbank, Cornèrcard, DZ Bank, Erste Bank Oesterreich as part of Erste Group, Eurobank Limited, HSBC UK, MAX, Millennium BCP, Nationwide Building Society, Nexi Group, Piraeus Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International, Revolut, and Banco Santander. Additional partners are expected to join as the programme expands.

Beyond Europe, Visa indicates the programme is building on existing partner engagement across North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The scope of the programme reflects the coordination challenge central to scaling agentic commerce. For AI agents to transact reliably on behalf of consumers, every layer of the payment chain must be capable of processing and validating agent-initiated instructions within existing security and compliance frameworks.

Implications for the payment ecosystem

Agentic commerce represents a structural shift in how consumer payment journeys may be initiated and completed. Rather than a person directly authorising each transaction, AI systems acting under delegated consumer intent would trigger payment instructions autonomously. This raises questions around liability, consent verification, and the applicability of existing consumer protection rules to non-human-initiated transactions.

With this in mind, through the process of prioritising issuer readiness in the first phase, Visa positions the programme as an infrastructure-building exercise before broader commercial deployment. Testing in live production environments with selected merchants is intended to surface operational and compliance considerations before the model is extended further across the network.

The programme does not carry a stated end date for this initial phase, nor has Visa indicated a specific timeline for when agent-initiated payments would be available to consumers at scale.