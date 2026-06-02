Worldline, ING, and Mastercard have completed Europe's first end-to-end agentic payment transaction in a live production environment.

The transaction was announced on 2 June 2026 at Money20/20 and involved an ING cardholder making a purchase from a merchant in the Netherlands. The underlying infrastructure operates across Belgium, with the payment processed over the Mastercard network. Worldline handled end-to-end processing across its issuing and acquiring platforms, while ING acted as the issuing bank responsible for authentication and authorisation.

How the transaction works

In the use case demonstrated, a consumer seeking a wedding anniversary gift initiates a search online. A merchant's AI agent identifies concert tickets within a predefined budget, presents options, and completes the transaction only once the consumer provides explicit approval. The transaction carries identifiers that signal its agentic origin, giving the issuing bank full visibility throughout the process.

According to the official press release, the model keeps the consumer in the decision loop at the point of final purchase, rather than delegating that decision entirely to the agent. Authentication is handled through established, secured mechanisms, with the issuing bank retaining control over authorisation. This approach is positioned as a response to the central challenge in agentic commerce: not whether the technology functions, but whether it can operate at scale with sufficient transparency and security.

Infrastructure and ecosystem implications

The production milestone covers the full transaction chain (acceptance, acquiring, authentication, and issuer processing) across multiple European markets. Worldline's platform underpins the orchestration, with Mastercard's Agent Pay framework providing the network-level standards and controls under which agents are onboarded, merchants integrated, and issuers kept informed.

The three parties have framed this as establishing the business and technical workflows needed for broader agentic payment deployment on European infrastructure. The pilot also lays groundwork for additional use cases, including recurring transactions and delegated purchases within pre-set parameters.

The announcement arrives as major card schemes and financial institutions are actively developing agentic frameworks and orchestration standards. The production execution of a cross-border, multi-party agentic payment adds a concrete data point to an area that has, until now, been largely confined to proof-of-concept environments.

For ING, the transaction is presented as part of its positioning as a trusted intermediary in an increasingly automated banking environment, applicable to both retail and business customers. For Worldline, it signals pan-European readiness across the full payments stack. For Mastercard, Agent Pay is positioned as the interoperability layer enabling consistent, scalable integration across the ecosystem.