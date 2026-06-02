Juspay, a Ireland-based global payments technology company, has joined the Mastercard Engage partner network as a certified third-party partner for Mastercard Click to Pay.

The Mastercard Engage platform connects Mastercard with qualified technology partners to support financial institutions and merchants in deploying payment solutions. The listing marks a further step in Juspay's efforts to scale Click to Pay adoption globally.

Click to Pay simplifies online card payments by removing the need for customers to manually enter card details at checkout, with the aim of improving conversion rates and reducing cart abandonment. Building on a rollout already completed in Brazil, Juspay is now enabling the solution for merchants across additional markets, supporting a consistent and secure checkout experience at scale.

Capabilities and technical integration

Through the integration, Juspay brings together several capabilities designed to address checkout friction and security. These include biometric authentication with passkeys for secure, passwordless transactions, card tokenisation to reduce fraud risk, and a streamlined checkout flow intended to minimise abandonment.

Mark Ronayne, Associate Director for International at Juspay, stated that joining the Mastercard Engage partner network was an important milestone in scaling Click to Pay globally. He noted that the focus remained on removing friction from the checkout experience while maintaining security standards, with the solution enabling merchants to offer a consistent one-click checkout to consumers.

Through its inclusion in the Mastercard Engage platform, Juspay will also collaborate with Mastercard to support merchants in accelerating Click to Pay adoption. The partnership is expected to strengthen Juspay's position as a payments partner for enterprises and financial institutions operating across multiple regions.

Scale and global reach

Juspay processes more than 300 million transactions daily across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, the UK, and North America. Its client base includes enterprises and banks such as Amazon, Google, and HSBC. The Mastercard Engage certification positions the company to extend its ecommerce checkout capabilities to a broader set of merchants seeking to modernise their payment acceptance infrastructure.

The announcement reflects continued momentum in the adoption of Click to Pay across global ecommerce, as merchants look to reduce checkout friction while meeting growing consumer expectations for secure, seamless digital payment experiences.