Silverflow has launched Terminal-to-Cloud, an API enabling payment terminals to connect directly to its processing platform, bypassing third-party gateways.

The Netherlands-based company positions the product as a departure from the conventional host-to-host model, in which an intermediary gateway translates messages between the terminal and the processing host. Through the process of removing that layer, Terminal-to-Cloud consolidates the transaction chain into a single, direct connection. The company states the API is available immediately, with integration support provided directly by Silverflow.

Reducing layers in the payments stack

The traditional gateway model introduces several cost and operational considerations for payment service providers. Gateway fees, additional PCI compliance audit obligations tied to the extra processing layer, and exposure to third-party outages are among the friction points that Terminal-to-Cloud aims to address. With fewer parties in the chain, clients interact with a single platform and a single point of contact in the event of disruption.

The product is targeted primarily at fintechs and agile acquirers that are building payments infrastructure without relying on legacy systems and that do not already operate a proprietary gateway. For larger organisations, Silverflow describes a path of incremental adoption, replacing existing infrastructure components with Terminal-to-Cloud over time rather than requiring a full migration.

Paul Buying, Co-founder of Silverflow, noted that the conventional approach requires fintechs to maintain a gateway relationship solely to enable terminal-to-host communication, a dependency the new API is designed to eliminate. The stated goal is to simplify the technology stack, reduce third-party risk, and consolidate vendor relationships.

Context and industry relevance

The launch reflects a broader trend among cloud-native processors seeking to reduce reliance on legacy intermediary infrastructure. For fintechs and next-generation acquirers, the ability to bring terminals directly onto a modern processing host without building or licensing a gateway layer represents a meaningful reduction in integration complexity. In addition, as acquiring infrastructure continues to modernise, the number of specialised vendors required in a standard payments stack remains a point of competitive differentiation among processors.

Silverflow's Terminal-to-Cloud API adds to the set of options available to payment providers looking to rationalise their infrastructure, reduce costs, and retain greater operational control over their transaction flows.