2C2P by Antom has announced a partnership with Vietnam Airlines to roll out localised payment options across eight Asia Pacific markets from the second half of 2026.

Singapore-based 2C2P by Antom, a payments platform operating under Ant International, has announced a partnership with Vietnam Airlines to extend payment options beyond card payments for the airline's customers across Asia Pacific. The partnership was announced at the Vietnam–Singapore Tech Connect Forum during a state visit to Singapore by the General Secretary and President of Vietnam. Alternative payment methods are scheduled to become available from the second half of 2026.

The rollout covers eight markets: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Hong Kong. In the first phase, customers will be able to pay for flights via domestic bank transfer options, including QR payments and internet banking. Mobile wallets will be introduced in a second phase.

Payment orchestration infrastructure

Vietnam Airlines will deploy 2C2P by Antom's proprietary Payment Air Controller (PACO) platform, which enables airlines to route transactions dynamically across multiple acquirers through a single API integration. PACO incorporates smart retry logic designed to maximise transaction success rates and improve cost efficiency. The platform is PCI DSS Level 1 certified and integrated with global distribution systems, including Amadeus and Sabre, enabling faster deployment for airline partners.

The platform addresses operational challenges common to airline payment infrastructure, including fragmented payment systems across markets, fraud management, and reconciliation complexity.

Market context and regional payment trends

The partnership is positioned against significant projected growth in non-card payment methods across Southeast Asia. A 2026 IDC InfoBrief commissioned by 2C2P by Antom projects a 104% increase in domestic payment volumes — covering real-time payment systems and local bank-based schemes — across the region, reaching USD 92 billion in e-commerce transaction volume by 2029 and accounting for approximately 32% of Southeast Asia's digital payments market, surpassing cards. Mobile wallet volumes are projected to reach USD 79 billion by 2029, representing 27% of the regional e-commerce market.

Vietnam specifically is experiencing steady growth in international arrivals, reaching 21.5 million in 2025 and projected to reach 25 million in 2026, according to a report by Velocity Ventures and Pear Anderson. Digital payments adoption in Vietnam is expected to accelerate, with mobile wallets and domestic payment systems projected to account for 63% of total e-commerce volume by 2029, up from 55% in 2024.

In addition, the partnership also reflects Ant International's broader Vietnam strategy, which includes cross-border payment connectivity with NAPAS for local merchants and collaboration with Vietcombank to enable global payments for Vietnamese travellers.