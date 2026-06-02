Hey Savi and PayPal launch UK agentic commerce platform

Hey Savi and PayPal have launched the UK's first agentic commerce platform with in-app checkout, with Debenhams Group as the first retail adopter.

Hey Savi and PayPal have launched what is described as the UK's first agentic commerce platform, combining AI-driven fashion search with native in-app checkout. Debenhams Group (encompassing Debenhams, Karen Millen, Boohoo, and Pretty Little Thing) has signed on as the first retailer to integrate with the platform.

The launch was announced at Money20/20 in Amsterdam.

From discovery to checkout in a single experience

Hey Savi is a brand-agnostic fashion search platform designed for women shoppers, enabling product discovery across more than 10.000 brands via photo, screenshot, or text-based queries. Results are ranked by relevance rather than sponsored placement. Once a shopper is ready to purchase, PayPal's Agentic Commerce Services layer surfaces current pricing and inventory data and enables in-app transactions, removing the need to navigate to an external retailer site.

The model addresses a known friction point in online fashion retail: inspiration is widely distributed across social media and everyday life, but converting that intent into a completed purchase typically requires navigating multiple platforms, logging into separate accounts, and verifying stock availability independently. The Hey Savi and PayPal integration is designed to compress that journey into a single, continuous experience.

For retailers, the architecture connects merchant catalogues, including pricing, product images, descriptions, reviews, and inventory, directly to the AI platform through PayPal's technology layer. This integration works alongside existing order management systems, requiring no separate commerce infrastructure on the merchant side.

Agentic commerce as a strategic layer

According to the official press release, the launch reflects a broader shift in how payment providers are positioning themselves within AI-powered commerce. Rather than operating solely as a transaction endpoint, PayPal is functioning here as a data and commerce infrastructure layer that makes merchant inventory accessible and actionable within third-party AI applications. The company has indicated that UK merchants interested in integrating their catalogues into AI storefronts can sign up via PayPal.ai.

For Debenhams Group, the partnership forms part of a wider technology and AI strategy. The collaboration with PayPal on this platform extends an existing relationship between the two companies.

Hey Savi's platform is currently available via its website and on iOS, with an Android release planned. The app's roadmap includes further personalisation capabilities, with recommendations intended to adapt to individual shopper preferences around style, size, and budget.

The launch positions agentic commerce as a practical, live application rather than a speculative one. Whether the model achieves meaningful adoption among UK retailers and consumers will depend on catalogue depth, checkout reliability, and the platform's ability to surface genuinely relevant results at scale.