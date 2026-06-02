TransferMate launches FX hedging product for businesses

TransferMate has launched an FX hedging product integrating risk management, forwards, and virtual accounts into a single platform.

The product expands on TransferMate's existing infrastructure, which already supports payments into more than 200 countries and territories, over 140 currencies, more than 35 virtual account currencies, and a network of over 100 licences globally.

In addition, the launch addresses a growing challenge for internationally active businesses: exchange-rate volatility combined with fragmented treasury, FX, and payments systems that limit visibility across transactions. Through the process of incorporating FX forwards into its platform, TransferMate enables customers to hedge against currency losses tied to future international payment obligations, rather than managing those positions across separate providers.

Broker market as first vertical

The initial vertical to leverage the new risk management capabilities is the broker market. TransferMate's white-labelled solution allows brokers to manage international payments, FX forwards, spot FX, receivables, and multi-currency accounts under their own brand identity, while retaining full ownership of client relationships. The functionality is intended to support brokers whose clients face procurement cycles, long-lead international payments, and predictable future currency exposure, while also opening additional revenue streams through FX margins and international payment flows.

Gary Conroy, President and Chief Commercial Officer at TransferMate, noted that too many organisations continue to operate across disconnected systems that separate FX, payments, receivables, and settlement workflows, and that consolidating these into a single experience is intended to simplify how international payments are handled and improve risk management outcomes.

Broader product context

The FX hedging launch follows TransferMate's recent partnership with BVNK, a stablecoin infrastructure provider, which enabled TransferMate to introduce stablecoin-enabled settlement capabilities across its global network. Together, these developments reflect an ongoing effort by the company to broaden its financial infrastructure offering beyond payments execution into treasury and risk management functions.

The product also comes at a time when cross-border trade complexity is rising and businesses face greater pressure to manage procurement exposure and international cash flow more effectively. The integration of risk management tools into embedded payments infrastructure represents a broader shift in the market, as B2B payments providers move to address treasury functions previously handled by banks or specialist FX intermediaries.