Iulia Musat
16 Mar 2026 / 5 Min Read
Unzer acquires AllCash POS business to grow across eastern Germany
Ripple pursues Australian financial licence through BC Payments Australia acquisition
United Airlines, Currensea, and Mastercard launch rewards debit card in the UK
J.P. Morgan Payments launches B2B virtual card offering in Europe with Mastercard
The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright