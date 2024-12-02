NewsM&A and Investments

Unzer acquires AllCash POS business to grow across eastern Germany

IM

Iulia Musat

16 Mar 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
acquisitionpoint-of-saleunified commercepayment terminalsfinancial servicesexpansion
Countries:
Germany

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