Unzer Group, a Germany-based provider of payment and software solutions, has announced the acquisition of the point-of-sale business of AllCash, a commercial network operator based in Plauen, Saxony.

The transaction strengthens Unzer's unified commerce offering and extends its merchant network in eastern Germany, a region the company has identified as a growth priority.

The acquisition adds more than 500 terminals to the Unzer network and brings approximately 2.5 million additional transactions per year into its infrastructure. The AllCash name will be retained by its existing ownership, which continues to operate independently in the supply of receipt rolls and POS accessories under the second-generation management of the former owner's son.

Unified commerce growth and regional expansion

The acquisition reflects Unzer's broader strategy of building an integrated ecosystem that consolidates payment and software solutions across online, mobile, and in-store channels. According to company data, in 2025, Unzer's software suite grew by over 35%, and its combined software and payments offering increased by more than 100%. The company plans to extend its unified commerce proposition to Denmark later in 2026.

The deal also highlights the continuing consolidation of point-of-sale infrastructure among larger payment platform providers, particularly in markets where small and medium-sized retailers are under pressure to digitalise operations across multiple sales channels. For merchants previously served by AllCash, the transition into the Unzer platform is intended to provide access to a broader suite of integrated tools without disrupting existing payment infrastructure.

Commenting on the news, Robert Bueninck, CEO of Unzer, said the acquisition demonstrates the company's ability to execute integrations quickly and smoothly, while making it easier for small and medium-sized retailers to digitalise their businesses with intuitive tools and reliable support.