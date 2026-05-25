Tether acquires SoftBank's stake in Twenty One Capital

Tether International has acquired SoftBank's equity position in Bitcoin-focused public company Twenty One Capital, consolidating its backing role.

The acquisition consolidates Tether's position as the primary institutional backer of Twenty One Capital, which was established as a Bitcoin-native public company with the stated objective of growing Bitcoin ownership per share. The company was originally backed by Tether, Bitfinex, SoftBank, and Cantor Equity Partners, with Strike founder Jack Mallers serving as chief executive.

From multi-party backing to concentrated ownership

SoftBank's exit leaves Tether holding a larger, more concentrated stake in one of the more closely watched Bitcoin treasury vehicles in public markets. According to the terms of the shareholder agreement, SoftBank's board representatives stepped down at closing. Tether described the transaction as a demonstration of deeper commitment to Twenty One Capital's long-term Bitcoin strategy.

Twenty One Capital's founding premise centred on giving public-market investors direct exposure to a company built around Bitcoin accumulation, with plans to develop Bitcoin-native financial products over time. The structure drew early comparisons to Strategy, the US-based firm that has pursued an aggressive Bitcoin accumulation model since 2020 and remains the largest corporate holder of the asset.

The SoftBank stake acquisition also reflects Tether's broader pattern of deploying its balance sheet beyond its core USDT stablecoin business. The company has been directing capital into Bitcoin, payments infrastructure, energy, artificial intelligence, and financial technology, a diversification strategy that positions Tether as an investor and operator across multiple segments of the digital asset economy.

Execution pressure in a crowded category

The Bitcoin treasury vehicle category has continued to attract public-market interest, but the investment calculus is shifting. Investors are increasingly scrutinising not only the size of a company's Bitcoin holdings, but also the premium attached to listed exposure, the funding mechanisms underpinning accumulation, and the credibility of any path towards an operating business beyond asset custody.

For Twenty One Capital, Tether's enlarged role provides a more committed and consolidated source of institutional backing. However, it also raises expectations around execution. The company's next phase will require demonstrating that its Bitcoin-native proposition can develop into a sustainable operating model, rather than functioning solely as a vehicle for leveraged or listed Bitcoin exposure.

The broader context is relevant: corporate Bitcoin treasury strategies have proliferated since 2024, with a growing number of listed companies adopting similar accumulation models. As the category becomes more crowded, differentiation (whether through product development, yield generation, or institutional partnerships) is likely to become a more significant factor in how investors assess relative value.