US-based SoFi Technologies has confirmed the acquisition of most assets belonging to UK-based PrimaryBid, including its directed share programme technology. The transaction ends PrimaryBid's independent operations and gives SoFi full control over the technology that aggregates retail investor demand for primary market offerings, including IPOs and corporate bond issuances.

PrimaryBid built its business around enabling retail investors to participate in primary market transactions traditionally reserved for institutional participants. The acquisition extends SoFi's capital markets capabilities and allows it to offer members direct, real-time access to primary market transactions at institutional pricing.

Background and prior collaboration

SoFi and PrimaryBid had previously collaborated in 2024 to launch DSP2.0, a platform for managing equity programmes in the US. The acquisition builds directly on that partnership, transitioning from a commercial arrangement to full ownership of the underlying technology.

PrimaryBid had faced headwinds from a sustained slowdown in London's IPO market, which had also led to a significant write-down by the investor, London Stock Exchange Group. The combination of market conditions and the strategic fit with SoFi's existing partnership ultimately contributed to the outcome.

Financial context

The acquisition follows a period of strong financial performance at SoFi. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported net revenue of USD 1.10 billion, up 43% year-on-year, and net income of USD 166.7 million. Following the announcement of the acquisition, SoFi's stock rose more than 3% to USD 16.25. The company's CEO, Anthony Noto, recently purchased nearly USD 250,000 worth of shares, bringing his direct ownership to approximately 11.93 million shares.

Strategic implications

Integrating PrimaryBid's infrastructure positions SoFi to deepen member engagement and diversify revenue streams beyond its lending business. Access to primary market transactions has historically been a differentiating capability for full-service financial institutions, and its inclusion within a digital banking platform represents a meaningful expansion of what retail-oriented fintechs can offer.

The move also enhances SoFi's attractiveness as a partner for investment banks and issuers seeking broader and more diverse shareholder bases in primary offerings. By aggregating retail demand through a single platform with an established member base, SoFi can offer distribution reach that individual retail participants cannot provide independently.

The acquisition reflects a broader pattern in fintech, where digital banking platforms are expanding beyond core products such as lending and payments into capital markets access, seeking to deepen customer relationships and increase the share of financial activity they capture across the member lifecycle. Whether the integration delivers on its potential will depend on transaction volumes in the primary markets, the pace of regulatory alignment, and SoFi's ability to scale the technology across its membership base.