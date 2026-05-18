NewsM&A and Investments

SoFi acquires PrimaryBid assets to expand capital markets access

IM

Iulia Musat

18 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
directed share programmeretail investorscapital marketsfintech acquisitionfinancial services
Countries:
World

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