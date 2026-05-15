Commonwealth Bank of Australia has selected FIS Data Integrity Manager to automate and consolidate reconciliation across its operations.

The solution, delivered as a SaaS platform hosted on Microsoft Azure, will handle more than 150 million transactions per day on a single unified platform.

Platform capabilities and delivery model

In large-scale banking environments, reconciliation is the process of verifying that transaction records across systems are consistent and accurate, representing a function that, if managed manually or across disparate tools, creates operational risk and delays in identifying discrepancies.

FIS Data Integrity Manager provides real-time visibility across business lines, automated discrepancy alerts, and a unified interface enabling operations teams to identify and resolve issues within minutes rather than hours. The platform's architecture is designed to process large data volumes at speed, addressing the scalability requirements of a major financial institution.

Through the process of deploying the solution via Microsoft Azure, FIS retains responsibility for upgrades and maintenance under a fully hosted model, which reduces the internal technology management burden for CommBank and supports faster access to new platform features as they become available.

The deployment also incorporates FIS's risk, security, and compliance framework, including SOC1 and SOC2 certifications, and is designed to integrate with CommBank's federated software architecture, a structure in which different business units or systems operate with a degree of technological independence while remaining connected.

Strategic context

The move reflects a broader trend among large financial institutions to consolidate fragmented internal reconciliation processes onto centralised, cloud-hosted platforms. Managing high transaction volumes across multiple systems creates both operational complexity and regulatory exposure; automation reduces manual intervention and the risk of undetected discrepancies.

For FIS, the CommBank engagement represents a significant deployment of its Data Integrity Manager product in the Asia-Pacific region. FIS operates across capital markets, banking, and payments infrastructure, and counts large financial institutions among its primary client base.

CommBank noted that the implementation is part of its ongoing investment in operational technology, with the aim of strengthening financial controls and supporting the bank's continued growth. No specific financial terms or implementation timeline were disclosed.