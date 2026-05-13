MoonPay has acquired Dawn Labs and launched Dawn CLI, an AI-native tool that automates the full trading lifecycle from strategy input to execution.

Dawn CLI represents an AI-native trading tool that allows users to describe strategies in plain English and have them executed autonomously on supported trading venues. The move extends MoonPay's push to build programmable, AI-driven infrastructure for financial services.

According to the official press release, Dawn Labs’ founder will join MoonPay as Chief Engineer of MoonPay Labs, bringing the full Dawn team into the organisation.

Automating the trading lifecycle

Dawn CLI is designed to reduce the technical complexity involved in building and deploying a trading strategy, a process that has traditionally required expertise across research, software development, and portfolio management simultaneously. The tool covers four stages: natural language input, automated market research, code generation with backtesting, and autonomous trade execution.

Once a user describes a strategy, Dawn CLI converts it into executable code, surfaces relevant data and market signals, stress-tests the strategy, and then executes trades continuously as directed. The platform is positioned to serve active traders operating across prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi, a segment characterised by the use of social media signals, automated strategies, and cross-platform positioning, but where the underlying infrastructure has remained fragmented and technically demanding.

Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Founder of MoonPay, noted that the acquisition is intended to make complex active trading accessible to a broader audience, and that joining MoonPay would allow the Dawn team to scale its system accordingly.

Progression toward AI-native infrastructure

The Dawn CLI launch represents a further step in a series of infrastructure developments MoonPay has pursued over the past year. The company has progressively expanded the scope of AI agent access to the financial layer, moving from on-ramp APIs to MoonPay CLI, then to MoonPay Agents with hardware-secured signing via Ledger, and subsequently to the MoonAgents Card, a virtual Mastercard debit card enabling users and AI agents to spend stablecoins from onchain balances wherever Mastercard is accepted online.

In addition, MoonPay also released the Open Wallet Standard, which extended its agent infrastructure to additional frameworks and blockchain networks. Dawn CLI is framed as the next phase in that progression, adding trading strategy automation to a stack that has been incrementally built to give AI agents more direct and programmable access to financial services.