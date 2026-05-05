Francisco Partners, a US-based technology-focused private equity firm, is reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire Moneris, one of Canada's largest merchant payment processors, from its joint owners, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Bank of Montreal (BMO).

The potential transaction is valued at up to USD 2 billion, according to reports. Negotiations have been prolonged, and rival bidders may emerge.

Moneris is a major processor of card and digital payments for merchants across Canada. RBC and BMO began exploring a sale of the business last year, more specifically in August 2025, as part of a broader trend of traditional banks divesting or restructuring merchant acquiring operations in the face of increasing competition from fintech companies, including Stripe and Adyen. At that time, advisors included boutique investment bank PJT Partners, as well as RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets.

Strategic rationale and portfolio fit

An acquisition of Moneris would extend Francisco Partners' existing position in the payments sector, which includes Verifone and a stake in Paysafe. The firm manages approximately USD 45 billion in assets and has been active in technology buyouts, recently completing the USD 2.2 billion take-private of Jamf and an USD 850 million acquisition of Blackline Safety.

The reported sale fits a pattern seen across North American banking in recent years. TD Bank transferred its Canadian merchant processing unit to Fiserv, and other major US banks have restructured or divested payment assets as they refocus on core banking services. For RBC and BMO, a Moneris sale would unlock value from a business that requires continuous investment to remain competitive with fintech-native payment platforms.

At the time of writing, Francisco Partners and the banks involved have not publicly confirmed the negotiations. The extended timeline suggests valuation and strategic control are significant considerations in the discussions.