Alipay has introduced a full-stack AI payment solution alongside two new services, AI Wallet and Token Pay, to support agentic commerce.

The launch builds on Alipay's existing consumer-facing product, Alipay AI Pay, and its business-facing AI payment processing service.

AI Wallet extends the existing Alipay AI payment system by giving individual users greater visibility and control over payments executed through AI agents. Available via the Alipay app, the product allows consumers to manage agent-initiated tasks before and during payment, and to review spending history afterwards. In addition, the product is designed to address a growing concern in agentic commerce: ensuring that users retain oversight of automated transactions carried out on their behalf.

Token Pay, meanwhile, targets AI model companies specifically, offering a single platform for managing global subscription payments, token top-up transactions within AI agents, and other related payment needs. The product positions Alipay as a direct payments infrastructure layer for the fast-growing AI model sector.

To underpin trust across agent-driven transactions, Alipay also launched what it described as China's first Agentic Commerce Trust Protocol, developed in partnership with other platforms to establish a standardised framework for interactions between AI agents and service providers. An intelligent security system for AI payments was introduced alongside it to provide transaction-level safeguards.

Ecosystem expansion and developer support

According to the official press release, Alipay's AI payment services now span a broad range of commercial environments, including AI agents embedded in mini programmes for retailers such as Luckin Coffee, AI smart glasses such as those produced by Rokid, consumer AI applications including Alibaba's Qwen, AI development platforms such as Coze and Qoder, smart cockpits, and single-operator business models. Alipay stated that its AI payment infrastructure supports approximately 95% of what it characterised as OpenClaw-type AI agents.

Looking ahead, Alipay plans to integrate its Tap! smart device range into the AI payment ecosystem and extend capabilities across both online and offline commerce channels. A developer support programme was also announced for individual AI developers, offering token incentives and zero payment processing fees.

The moves reflect a broader shift in how payment infrastructure is being positioned in markets where AI agents are becoming active participants in commercial transactions, executing purchases, managing subscriptions, and initiating payments autonomously on behalf of users.