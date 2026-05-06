NewsM&A and Investments

Bullish to acquire Equiniti from Siris in USD 4.2 billion deal

SA

Sinziana Albu

06 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
acquisitioncryptoblockchain capital marketstokenised securities
Countries:
United States of America

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