NewsM&A and Investments

Robinhood receives Canadian approval for WonderFi acquisition

SA

Sinziana Albu

27 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
acquisitioncryptocrypto servicesfinancial services
Countries:
Canada

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