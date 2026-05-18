Jifiti and Peach Finance have partnered to deliver an integrated lending infrastructure solution for community and regional banks in the US.

The collaboration combines Jifiti's embedded lending and digital loan origination capabilities with Peach Finance's API-first servicing infrastructure.

The two companies have indicated they have already been collaborating for some time prior to the formal announcement, supporting community and regional banks in bringing new credit products to market and modernising their lending infrastructure.

Combining origination and servicing into a unified stack

According to the official press release, the joint solution is structured around a division of responsibilities that spans the full lending lifecycle. Jifiti's platform covers white-labelled onboarding, loan application flows, automated origination processes, underwriting orchestration, product configuration, and merchant or digital channel integrations. Peach Finance serves as the system of record for loan servicing, managing the lifecycle from booking through repayment, reporting, and compliance obligations.

In addition, the architecture is designed to be modular and API-driven, allowing each provider to operate within its respective area without duplicating functionality. Financial institutions access both capabilities through a single integration, giving banks a streamlined path to deploying modern lending programmes while retaining control over the customer experience, compliance, and lifecycle operations.

Addressing the community bank market

Community and regional banks in the US have faced growing pressure to modernise their lending infrastructure in response to shifting customer expectations around digital access, instant decisions, and automated repayment. The partnership between Jifiti and Peach Finance is positioned to address these operational gaps by allowing banks to launch lending products with greater speed and to scale those offerings as their product mix expands.

The solution encompasses both the front-end borrower experience and the back-end servicing and compliance framework provided by Peach Finance. This structure is intended to give smaller financial institutions access to infrastructure that supports the full credit product lifecycle without requiring in-house development of each component.

Company representatives from both organisations highlighted the importance of modular, lifecycle-aware infrastructure for banks seeking to compete on lending experience. The partnership reflects a broader industry trend towards composable fintech stacks, where financial institutions assemble specialised point solutions rather than relying on monolithic legacy platforms.