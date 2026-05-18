Mashreq has launched Money Insights, a personal financial management feature embedded within its NEO mobile banking app in the UAE.

The feature is designed to give retail banking customers greater visibility over their spending, cash flow, and recurring payments, all within the existing mobile banking interface. The launch marks an expansion of the digital services available through Mashreq NEO beyond standard transactional banking.

Activity and subscription tracking at the core

Money Insights centres on two functional modules. The Activity Tracker automatically categorises transactions across more than 40 spending categories, offering up to six months of historical data with month-on-month comparisons, personalised categorisation, duplicate charge detection, and income and cash flow monitoring.

The second module, the Subscription Tracker, consolidates all recurring payments into a single dashboard. This allows customers to identify overlapping or dormant subscriptions and gain a clearer picture of their fixed monthly commitments. According to the official press release, both tools are supported by contextual nudges that surface financial insights during routine banking interactions.

Positioning within UAE digital banking

The UAE has seen sustained investment in digital banking infrastructure, with a growing number of institutions embedding personal financial management (PFM) tools directly into mobile apps rather than offering them as standalone products. Integrating PFM natively into a retail banking app reduces friction for the customer and positions transactional data as a product in itself.

Moreover, Mashreq has indicated that Money Insights is intended to function as a scalable platform for future product development, with deeper personalisation capabilities planned. No specific timeline has been provided for these enhancements.

The launch is consistent with a broader trend across the Middle East and North Africa region, where retail banks are increasingly competing on the depth of their digital self-service capabilities, particularly as customer expectations around financial transparency continue to rise.