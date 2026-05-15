Hana Bank has agreed to acquire a 6.55% stake in Dunamu from Kakao Investment for approximately USD 670 million.

The transaction, disclosed through regulatory filings on 15 May 2026, is set to close in June 2026 and will make Hana Bank the fourth-largest shareholder in Dunamu.

According to The Korea Herald, the deal represents a significant shift in South Korea's financial landscape, marking one of the first major equity transactions between a traditional banking group and a domestic digital asset operator. Following the acquisition, Hana Bank's stake positions it behind founder Song Chi-hyung with 25.51%, vice chair Kim Hyoung-nyon with 13.1%, and Woori Technology with 7.2%.

Strategic cooperation beyond shareholding

The investment is accompanied by a memorandum of understanding between the two companies to develop services at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets. Areas of focus include won-backed stablecoins (covering issuance, circulation, use, and redemption), as well as blockchain-based foreign currency remittances and digital asset investment services.

The two companies have a prior working relationship. Since late 2025, Hana Bank and Dunamu have been developing a SWIFT-based foreign currency remittance system running on Dunamu's proprietary Giwa Chain. A proof of concept was completed in February 2026, and in April 2026, a three-way partnership with Posco International was signed to test the service in real-world conditions. The equity deal deepens that cooperation and signals an intent to expand internationally, combining Hana's global network with Dunamu's blockchain infrastructure.

In addition, the transaction takes place against a backdrop of regulatory pressure on the sector. South Korean financial regulators have been pushing crypto exchange operators to reduce major shareholders' stakes as part of efforts to strengthen governance standards within the virtual asset industry. Kakao's partial exit aligns with that direction, while Hana Bank's entry introduces a regulated financial institution as a significant stakeholder in the country's dominant exchange operator.