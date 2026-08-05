NewsM&A and Investments

Deel acquires Clarity to combat hiring fraud

CP

Claudia Pincovski

05 Aug 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
mergeracquisitionM&AfraudAI
Countries:
World

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