NewsM&A and Investments

Mintoak acquires ICC Loyalty to expand engagement platform

CP

Claudia Pincovski

04 Aug 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
acquisitionexpansionpaymentsmerchantbanks
Countries:
Middle EastSouth AfricaEastern EuropeAsia

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