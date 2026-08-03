India-based Flipkart Group, together with PayU Finance, has introduced Flipkart Pay Later, a credit product embedded at checkout that gives customers flexible repayment options. The offering is available across Flipkart, Myntra, and Flipkart Minutes, and represents a further step in the companies' efforts to build digital credit infrastructure tailored to shopping patterns in India.

Flipkart Pay Later provides three repayment options. The Pay Later option allows customers up to 30 days to settle everyday purchases, while a Pay in Three option splits the cost of a transaction across three instalments. For higher-value categories, including mobiles, electronics, appliances, and furniture, EMI plans ranging from three to twelve months are available. According to the companies, the structure is intended to serve both high-frequency, lower-value transactions, such as those on Flipkart Minutes and in fashion, home, beauty, and general merchandise categories, and larger purchases where structured repayment may support access.

Partnership structure

Flipkart Finance, the group's financial services arm, has started the programme with PayU Finance, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of PayU, as its first lending partner. Additional financial institution partnerships are planned as the programme expands. Under the arrangement, PayU Finance operates as the licenced lender, while Flipkart Finance manages customer relationships and credit intelligence. The companies have said this combines commerce data with lending expertise to support credit decisions.

Credit decisions under Flipkart Pay Later draw on Flipkart Finance's commerce intelligence, including transaction history, purchase patterns, and platform behaviour, alongside PayU Finance's lending and risk management capabilities, developed through its financial institution partners. Customer exposure is assessed using multiple data sources, which the companies say is intended to support responsible credit extension and limit over-leveraging.

Vishal Ahuja, Executive Director, Flipkart Finance, said affordability remains a central factor shaping how consumers in India engage with digital commerce, and that the offering draws on years of commerce data to inform underwriting decisions at the point of purchase. A PayU Finance official said the partnership combines technology, data-driven underwriting, and risk management to support credit access as digital commerce in India continues to grow.

The launch adds to a broader trend among Indian ecommerce platforms of embedding consumer credit directly into checkout flows, positioning Buy Now, Pay Later and instalment products as core components of digital commerce infrastructure rather than standalone financial services. The involvement of an NBFC as a licensed lender reflects a common structure in the Indian market, where digital platforms partner with regulated financial institutions to extend credit while operating within existing regulatory frameworks.