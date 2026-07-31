Wizlo, a US-based telehealth operating system, has selected payment orchestration platform Gr4vy to strengthen its payments infrastructure.

The partnership gives Wizlo ownership of its payment data and allows the company to add new processors and payment methods without extensive engineering work.

For telehealth companies, payment continuity is closely linked to continuity of care, as processor policies, sponsor bank requirements, and card network rules can change with little notice. Interruptions to recurring billing can directly affect patients undergoing ongoing treatment. Before working with Gr4vy, Wizlo relied on direct integrations with individual processors, meaning each new processor required additional development work.

Wizlo also identified a broader limitation across the payment orchestration market: many platforms continued to rely on processor- or gateway-specific tokens, which kept payment data tied to individual providers. This reduced portability and made switching processors more difficult without disrupting existing payment operations.

John Lunn, Founder and CEO of Gr4vy, said payments infrastructure should provide control rather than create dependency, adding that telehealth companies cannot afford to be constrained by processor lock-in. According to the company, data ownership allows Wizlo to change processors, introduce new payment methods, and adapt to market changes without rebuilding its underlying payments infrastructure.

Platform capabilities and integration

Through Gr4vy, Wizlo connects to multiple payment providers, including Stripe, Adyen, Authorize.net, and Google Pay, via a single integration. This is intended to simplify the process of adding processors and payment methods as customer requirements change. Gr4vy's intelligent routing and dynamic retry functionality are designed to maintain payment continuity as processor policies and regulatory requirements evolve.

The platform's processor-independent tokenisation gives Wizlo ownership of its payment data, enabling the company to reroute transactions or switch providers without affecting the patient experience. Gr4vy also supports Wizlo's multi-tenant architecture, allowing each enterprise telehealth client to manage its own payment environment. Building on this infrastructure, Wizlo has developed subscription logic specific to telehealth, linking recurring billing to prescription renewals and medication schedules.

Kevin Singh, Co-Founder, Wizlo, said Gr4vy has supported the company in taking ownership of its payment data and reducing dependence on individual processors, noting that the sector operates under regulatory conditions that can shift quickly. The representative added that not being tied to a specific processor or sponsor bank allows the company to adapt when required, and to introduce new processors or payment methods without rebuilding its payments infrastructure.

Wizlo supports patient intake, clinical care, prescription fulfilment, billing, and subscription management through a single platform. The company serves telehealth providers across the US, primarily within the longevity and weight loss sectors, and is currently onboarding more than 15 enterprise clients. The partnership reflects a broader trend among telehealth platforms towards greater control over payment infrastructure as recurring billing and regulatory requirements become more complex.