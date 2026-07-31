Corpay has launched Agent Card, a capability enabling AI agents to generate controlled virtual cards for business transactions.

The launch follows the company's introduction of an AI Virtual Assistant within its Corpay Complete platform in April 2026, and represents the next stage in the company's broader push to integrate AI into corporate payment workflows.

As AI agents take on a growing role in purchasing, procurement, travel booking, and advertising within business workflows, companies are seeking payment infrastructure that can accommodate automated decision-making without losing oversight of spend. Agent Card applies virtual card controls to these AI-driven processes, aiming to let organisations authorise and monitor payments initiated by AI systems rather than human users directly.

According to the company, agentic commerce is creating a new category of business payments, and Agent Card is intended to let AI agents initiate payment workflows using the same principles applied to conventional virtual cards: authorisation, control, visibility, and security.

In addition, Agent Card is built to support both agent experiences directed by a human user and machine-to-machine payment workflows, where no human initiates the individual transaction. The capability incorporates authentication and spend intent authorisation, and is built on open standards intended to allow interoperability with multiple AI agent platforms, rather than being tied to a single provider. Corpay has said this approach is meant to let customers select AI tools suited to their own business processes while maintaining enforced spending controls.

Furthermore, the institution has outlined several potential use cases for the capability, including supplier payments, digital advertising purchases, travel bookings, and procurement workflows, alongside other scenarios in which an AI agent could act on behalf of a business user or system. Corpay has described virtual cards as suited to agentic commerce because they can be issued with defined parameters for a specific purpose, which the company argues allows automation without removing governance over how funds are spent.

Context within Corpay's AI strategy

Agent Card follows Corpay's April 2026 rollout of an AI Virtual Assistant inside Corpay Complete, indicating a sequential build-out of AI capabilities across the platform rather than a standalone product launch. The company has framed the new capability as part of continued investment in payment infrastructure intended to help businesses adopt AI-driven commercial processes while retaining control mechanisms associated with traditional virtual card issuance.

The broader relevance of the announcement lies in how corporate card issuers respond to the operational shift toward AI agents handling procurement-type functions. As more software platforms embed autonomous or semi-autonomous purchasing agents, payment providers face pressure to define authorisation frameworks specific to non-human initiators of transactions, a question Agent Card is designed to address within Corpay's existing card infrastructure.