An AI agent was ready to pay. It called Nuvei.

In a live pilot with Nuvei, Visa, Arvato Systems and fashion brand Kings & Priests, an AI agent purchased a product on a shopper's behalf. The payment was authorized across multiple European issuers without leaving the conversation. This webinar shows how it was built, what it proved, and what merchants should do next.

So far the market has produced far more vision on Agentic Commerce than working infrastructure. This proof of concept changed that. A real transaction, initiated by an agent, verified and settled in production.

Join the people who built it for a working session on what trusted agentic commerce actually requires, and how to engage with it on your terms.