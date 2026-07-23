WebinarsPayments

An AI agent was ready to pay. It called Nuvei.

Takes place on 04 Aug 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

Alexandra Rusu

Alexandra Rusu

23 Jul 2026 / 5 Min Read

Save Your Spot

Agenda

  • How the pilot worked end to end, including what was hard
  • The three-stage market evolution, from agent-enhanced search to autonomous commerce, and where your business sits today
  • The two capabilities trusted agentic commerce depends on: protocol compatibility, so you integrate once and accept whichever agent protocol wins, and Know Your Agent, so you can verify agent identity, validate consumer mandates, and prove every action later
  • How to keep control of the customer relationship as the agent becomes the new point of purchase
  • The diagnostic questions to ask any vendor pitching you on agentic commerce

Presenters

Dwayne Gefferie

Dwayne Gefferie

Founder at Gefferie (Moderator)

Andreas Moos

Andreas Moos

Senior Business Development Manager for Consumer Products

Adrian Trache

Adrian Trache

Head of Product Southern Europe at Visa

Mentxu Triviño

Mentxu Triviño

VP Payment Partnerships at Nuvei

Keywords:
agentic commerceAI AgentsPaymentsCustomeragent
Countries:
World
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