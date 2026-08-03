Remitly has launched the Global Card, a cross-border spending, saving and remittance card for eligible customers.

The US-based remittance company has introduced the card as a single account intended to combine international money transfers with everyday domestic spending, replacing the need for customers to manage separate accounts or applications for each function. The company stated that the card is designed for customers whose financial activity, including earning, spending, saving and supporting family members, regularly crosses national borders.

Product features and functionality

According to the company, the Global Card includes remittance pricing intended to lower fees and speed up transfers, alongside everyday spending with no associated fees. The card is linked to a bank account and supports balances held in fiat currency or in USDC, a US dollar-pegged stablecoin, allowing customers to hold and move funds in either format. Remitly said the card also enables instant transfers between other Remitly cardholders, removes foreign transaction fees, and provides direct deposit and global ATM access. A membership plan tied to the card additionally offers customers access to credit.

The inclusion of USDC support places the product within a wider trend of payment providers integrating stablecoins into consumer-facing accounts, extending their use beyond crypto-native platforms into mainstream remittance and spending tools. Combining this with card-based spending and traditional bank account features reflects an approach in which remittance providers expand into broader financial services rather than remaining focused solely on transfers.

Rollout and market context

Remitly said the Global Card is beginning a phased rollout to eligible, invited customers, with expanded regional capabilities scheduled to roll out globally through the remainder of 2026. The company has not disclosed specific figures on the number of customers included in the initial phase or a detailed timeline for subsequent regional expansions.

Sebastian J Gunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Remitly, said the card was designed to integrate into customers' daily routines so that sending money abroad functions similarly to a domestic purchase, with the same card and balance usable regardless of the currency or country in which the customer is located.

Implications for the remittance sector

The launch reflects continued convergence between remittance services and broader banking functions, as providers look to retain customers by covering a wider range of financial activities within a single product. For a customer base defined by cross-border ties, an offering that merges international transfers, everyday spending and a bank account may reduce reliance on multiple financial providers. The addition of stablecoin functionality also signals growing acceptance of digital assets as a practical settlement mechanism within consumer remittance products, rather than a purely speculative or investment-oriented use case.