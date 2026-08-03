DNA Payments has launched DNA Engage, a digital receipt platform developed in partnership with Taployo, aimed at helping merchants convert transactions into ongoing customer touchpoints.

The platform is designed to let businesses turn standard payment receipts into branded, post-purchase digital experiences. Rather than issuing a paper slip, merchants using DNA Engage can offer customers personalised receipts alongside targeted promotions, Google Reviews requests, satisfaction surveys, social media links, and other forms of follow-up communication.

How the platform works

Under the DNA Engage model, customers access their receipt after a transaction by scanning a QR code displayed on the payment terminal. No email address or app download is required, which is intended to reduce friction in the process of extending engagement beyond the point of sale.

For merchants, the platform allows receipts to be customised with branding, imagery, promotional offers, campaign messaging, website and social media links, and return policy information. DNA Payments has positioned this as a way of turning what is typically a routine document into a recurring point of contact with customers.

DNA Engage also includes tools for collecting Google Reviews, satisfaction ratings, and survey responses, alongside tracking of marketing campaign performance. Merchants can access this data, together with transaction reporting, through a dashboard intended to support analysis of customer behaviour and campaign effectiveness.

Industry context

The launch reflects a broader trend among payment providers to extend their role beyond transaction processing into merchant marketing and customer relationship tools, an area increasingly linked to point-of-sale technology as businesses look for lower-cost ways to build repeat custom. Digital and QR-code-based receipts have gained traction across retail and hospitality as alternatives to paper receipts and as a channel for post-purchase communication.

Colin Neil, CEO of DNA Payments, said every receipt represents a chance to build stronger relationships and encourage future business, and that DNA Engage allows merchants to offer personalised digital experiences that go beyond the traditional receipt format.

Rauf Heyldarli, co-founder and CEO of Taployo, described the partnership as an opportunity to bring digital receipts to merchants across the UK, adding that the companies view it as an initial step towards a wider proposition combining digital engagement, loyalty, and business insights.

DNA Engage is now available to eligible DNA Payments merchants and can be activated through the DNA Payments Merchant Portal. Further developments involving loyalty and data-driven insights were referenced by Taployo as part of the companies' longer-term plans, though no specific timeline was given.