NewsPayments

DNA Payments launches DNA Engage with Taployo

CP

Claudia Pincovski

03 Aug 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
product launchmerchantspaymentspartnershiptransactions
Countries:
World

News on Payments

DNA Payments launches DNA Engage with Taployo

03 Aug 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

Remitly launches Global Card for cross-border customers

03 Aug 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

Teya launches Teya Pro card machine with instant settlement

03 Aug 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

Flipkart launches Pay Later credit offering with PayU Finance

03 Aug 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

Finastra joins The Payments Association as a member

03 Aug 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Interviews on Payments

Winning in emerging markets requires multi-rail infrastructure

31 Jul 2026 / 25 min read / Payments

The rise of digital assets in payments and financial services | Lee McNabb, NatWest Group

23 Jul 2026 / 16 min read / Payments

What the RBA’s card surcharge ban means for Australian merchants

22 Jul 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

Winning the AI shortlist: visibility, trust, and marketplace loyalty in agentic commerce

21 Jul 2026 / 6 min read / Payments

Merchant payments in focus | An interview with John Drechny and Mark Shaw

17 Jul 2026 / 10 min read / Payments
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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

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